Buccaneers Placed DL Calijah Kancey On IR, Signed DL Elijah Simmons

The Buccaneers announced on Wednesday that they are placing DL Calijah Kancey on injured reserve due to a torn pectoral.

In a corresponding move, Tampa Bay is signing DL Elijah Simmons off of the Cardinals’ practice squad.

The silver lining for Tampa Bay is that muscle injuries like this usually don’t linger into the following season, so Kancey should be just fine for 2026.

Kancey, 24, was a two-year starter at Pittsburgh but was named to the freshman All-American team in 2020. He was a third-team All-American in 2021 and a unanimous first-team All-American in 2022, as well as the ACC defensive player of the year.

The Buccaneers selected him with the No. 19 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $15,493,213 contract that includes a $8,267,791 signing bonus and includes a fifth-year option for the 2027 season.

In 2025, Kancey appeared in two games for the Buccaneers and recorded one tackle.