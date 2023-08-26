Buccaneers Placing C Ryan Jensen On IR, Knee Injury Could Be Career-Ending

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Buccaneers are placing C Ryan Jensen on season-ending injured reserve.

According to Rapoport, Jenson is dealing with complications from the knee injury that he suffered last year and required offseason surgery.

In fact, Rapoport says that the injury is serious enough that Jenson may have played his last down in the NFL.

Jensen opted to not have surgery last season after a serious knee injury, but was able to play in the team’s playoff game.

Jensen, 32, is a former sixth-round pick by the Ravens in the 2013 NFL Draft. The Ravens decided to waive him after one year with the team and later re-signed him to their practice squad.

Baltimore later promoted him to their active roster then re-signed with the team on a one-year exclusive rights contract in 2016. Jensen returned to Baltimore on a one-year, restricted deal before agreeing to a four-year, $42 million contract with $22 million guaranteed with the Buccaneers in 2018.

The Buccaneers re-signed Jensen to a three-year, $39 million contract in 2022.

In 2021, Jensen appeared in all 17 games for the Buccaneers, making 17 starts for them at center.