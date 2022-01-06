Buccaneers Placing K Jose Borregales On COVID-19 List

The Buccaneers announced on Thursday that they have placed K Jose Borregales on the COVID-19 reserve list.
Buccaneers Place Jose Borregales on the Reserve/COVID-19 List
Borregales, 24, signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Miami in May. He was later waived to make room for DT Ndamukong Suh who was coming off the COVID-19 list.
In his college career, Borregales made 70 of 88 field goals (79.5 percent) and 168 of 171 extra points (98.2 percent).
We will have more news on Borregales as it becomes available.
