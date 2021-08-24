Buccaneers Placing K Ryan Succop On COVID-19 List

According to Rick Stroud, Buccaneers K Ryan Succop will miss the team’s final preseason game after coming in close contact with someone who tested positive.

Succop, 34, was a seventh-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2009. He played five seasons in Kansas City before joining the Titans for the 2014 season.

Succop finished out his contract before agreeing to a five-year, $20 million contract with the Titans that included $7.25 million guaranteed in 2019. He was placed on injured reserve coming out of the preseason and designated as a player to return halfway through the year.

Tennessee opted to release Succop in 2019 and he later signed on with the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay re-signed Succop to a three-year $12 million deal this offseason.

In 2020, Succop converted 28 of 31 field goal attempts (90.3 percent) to go along with 52 of 57 extra point tries (91.2 percent).