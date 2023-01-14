Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports that the Buccaneers plan to retain HC Todd Bowles for the 2023 season no matter the outcome of Monday’s playoff game against the Cowboys.

Stroud notes that Buccaneers’ ownership has never fired a head coach after only one season.

However, Stroud says that offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich’s future with the team is “less clear.”

Bowles, 59, began his NFL coaching career with the Packers back in 1995 as a player personnel staff member before working for a number of teams including the Jets, Browns, Cowboys, Dolphins, Eagles, and Cardinals.

The Jets hired Bowles as their head coach for the 2015 season and signed him to an extension last through 2020 last year. However, he was fired following the 2018 season.

From there, the Buccaneers hired him as their defensive coordinator in 2019 and eventually promoted him to head coach last year.

During his four years as Jets’ head coach, Bowles led the team to a record of 24-40 (37.4 percent) and no playoff appearances. In his first year as the Buccaneers’ head coach, his team produced a record of 8-9, but managed to win the NFC South.