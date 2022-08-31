Buccaneers Planning To Re-Sign Veteran DB Logan Ryan

According to Joey Knight, Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles says that veteran DB Logan Ryan will be back with the team. He was recently let go in what appeared to be a procedural move.

Ryan, 31, is a former third-round pick out of Rutgers by the Patriots back in 2013. He has played out his four-year, $2,773,252 contract with the Patriots before agreeing to a three-year, $30 million contract with the Titans in 2017.

Ryan played out this contract before signing a one-year, $7.5 million contract with the Giants last August. He was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2021 when he signed a three-year, $31 million extension.

The Giants released Ryan this offseason and he later signed on with the Buccaneers.

In 2021, Logan appeared in 15 games and recorded 117 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and eight pass defenses.