Buccaneers Promote OLB Genard Avery, Sign LB Ulysees Gilbert To PS

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Tuesday that they’ve signed OLB Genard Avery to their active roster and added ILB Ulysees Gilbert III to their practice squad.

Buccaneers Helmet

Here’s the Buccaneers updated practice squad:

  1. QB Ryan Griffin
  2. WR Deven Thompkins
  3. DL Mike Greene
  4. DL Will Previlon
  5. G John Molchon
  6. RB Patrick Laird
  7. ILB J.J. Russell
  8. OL Dylan Cook 
  9. S Nolan Turner 
  10. CB Anthony Chesley
  11. TE David Wells
  12. OT Justin Skule
  13. D Khalil Davis
  14. WR Kaylon Geiger
  15. ILB Ulysees Gilbert III

Avery, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the Browns back in 2018. He was later traded to the Eagles for a 2021 fourth-round pick.

Avery just finished out his four-year, $2.7 million rookie deal and made a base salary of $660,00 for the 2021 season. He signed on with the Steelers back in March but was cut loose last month. 

The Buccaneers later signed him and eventually added him to their practice squad. 

In 2021, Avery appeared in 16 games for the Eagles and recorded 43 tackles and one sack.

