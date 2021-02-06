Buccaneers Promote QB Drew Stanton & G Ted Larsen To Active Roster

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced that they have promoted QB Drew Stanton and G Ted Larsen from the practice squad to the active roster for Super Bowl 55.

Buccaneers Elevate Two from Practice Squad Release: https://t.co/PItnVjTSp7 — Buccaneers Communications (@BuccaneersComms) February 6, 2021

Stanton, 36, is a former second-round pick of the Lions back in 2007. He spent time with the Jets and Colts before signing on with the Cardinals for the 2014 season.

Stanton played out the final year of his two-year, $6.5 million contract before agreeing to a two-year contract worth $6.5 million with the Browns in 2018. He joined the Buccaneers’ practice squad back in late December.

In 2017, Stanton has appeared in five games and thrown for 894 yards while completing 49.7 percent of his passes to go along with six touchdowns and five interceptions.