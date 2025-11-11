Buccaneers RB Josh Williams Suspended Six Games

The NFL has suspended Buccaneers RB Josh Williams six games for violating the performance-enhancing substance policy, per Greg Auman.

Williams had made the team as an undrafted rookie and was primarily playing special teams. He won’t count on the roster while suspended.

Williams, 23, began his career at LSU back in 2019 as a walk-on and is the son of former Buccaneers RB Jermaine Williams. He signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft.

During his five seasons with LSU, Williams recorded 1,494 rushing yards on 314 carries with 17 touchdowns in 60 games. He also caught 71 passes for 600 yards and a touchdown.

In 2025, Williams has appeared in three games for the Buccaneers and rushed four times for 11 yards.