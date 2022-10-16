Buccaneers RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn Available For Trade

According to Matt Lombardo, the Buccaneers are making RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn available ahead of the trade deadline in Week 8.

The former third-round pick has fallen behind other options on the depth chart and been a healthy scratch in his third season, so this doesn’t come as much of a surprise.

It’ll be interesting to see if Tampa Bay can salvage anything in return for Vaughn.

Vaughn, 25, was a two-year starter at Illinois before transferring to Vanderbilt as a junior. The Buccaneers selected him with the No. 76 pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Vaughn is in the third year of a four-year, $4,755,996 rookie contract that included a $1,018,907 signing bonus.

In 2022, Vaughn has appeared in three games for the Buccaneers but has not recorded a statistic.