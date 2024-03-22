Buccaneers Re-Signed LS Zach Triner

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they re-signed LS Zach Triner to a contract on Friday.

Staying in Tampa 💪 pic.twitter.com/uyAvPVK0sN — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) March 22, 2024

Triner, 33, originally signed on with the Jets to a futures contract as an undrafted free agent out of Assumption University in January of 2017. The Jets elected to cut him a few months later and he eventually signed on to the Packers’ practice squad.

After Green Bay waived Triner at the start of the 2019 season, he agreed to join the Buccaneers’ practice squad and has remained in Tampa Bay ever since.

In 2023, Triner appeared in all 17 games for the Buccaneers as their long snapper.