Buccaneers Re-Signed OT Justin Skule

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they have re-signed OT Justin Skule.

They also officially announced the re-signing of third-string QB John Wolford.

Skule, 27, was a sixth-round pick by the 49ers out of Vanderbilt in 2019. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $2.699 million and was set to make a base salary of $850,000 in 2021 when he was waived with an injury designation and reverted to injured reserve.

San Francisco waived Skule again coming out of the preseason in 2022 and he made his way onto the Buccaneers’ practice squad. Tampa Bay brought him back on a futures contract for the 2023 season and he made the roster.

In 2023, Skule appeared in all 17 games for the Buccaneers with no starts.