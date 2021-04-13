Buccaneers Re-Signing CB Ross Cockrell

According to Greg Auman, the Buccaneers are re-signing CB Ross Cockrell to a two-year deal on Tuesday.

Cockrell, 29, was initially drafted in the fourth round by the Buffalo Bills in 2014. The Bills waived Cockrell after only one season, and he later caught on with the Steelers.

From there, Pittsburgh traded Cockrell to the Giants in 2017. He later signed a two-year, $6.8 million the following year before signing on to the Buccaneers’ practice squad last season.

In 2020, Cockrell appeared in 12 games for Tampa Bay, recording 11 tackles, one tackle-for-loss and one pass defended during the season.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.