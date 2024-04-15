Buccaneers Re-Signing DL William Gholston, Signing OL Lorenz Metz

The Buccaneers announced on Monday that they are re-signing veteran DL William Gholston.

The team is also signing International Pathway Program OL Lorenz Metz, who was recently with the Bears.

Metz was born in Germany before playing football for the first time at age 18, later going on to play for the University of Cincinnati. He also recently had a tryout with the Giants

The International Player Pathway program was instituted by the NFL in 2017 as a way to grow the game of football. Each year one of the NFL’s eight divisions will be randomly chosen to receive one international player each.

Gholston, 32, is a former fourth-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2013. He played out his four-year, $2,560,544 contract before agreeing to a five-year, $27 million contract with the Buccaneers in 2017.

He made a base salary of $5,500,000 in the final year of his deal and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when the team opted to bring him back on a one-year deal for the 2022 season.

Gholston then agreed to return to Tampa Bay on another one-year deal for 2023.

In 2023, Gholston appeared in 16 games and recorded 19 tackles and one interception.

We will have the details on Gholston’s deal when they become available.