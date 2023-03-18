Buccaneers Re-Signing LB Cam Gill

Greg Auman reports that the Buccaneers are re-signing LB Cam Gill after the team opted not to tender him as a restricted free agent.

Gill, 25, went undrafted out of Wagner back in 2020 before catching on with the Buccaneers.

He missed the entire 2022 season after suffering a Lisfranc injury during the preseason.

In 2021, Gill appeared in 13 games for the Buccaneers and recorded 11 tackles and one-and-a-half sacks.