Buccaneers Release RB C.J. Prosise From PS, Activate WR Cyril Grayson

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released RB C.J. Prosise from their practice squad on Friday and activated WR Cyril Grayson from the injured list, according to Greg Auman.

Prosise, 26, is a former third-round pick by the Seahawks out of Notre Dame in the 2016 NFL Draft. He finished out his four-year, $3.11 million rookie contract and was testing the open market for the first time in his NFL career before he signed on to the Texans’ practice squad.

Prosise was on and off of the Texans’ roster this season before eventually joining the Buccaneers.

In 2020, Prosise appeared in 10 games for the Texans and rushed for 19 yards on 10 carries (1.9 YPC) to go along with five receptions for 18 yards receiving and one touchdown.

Grayson, 27, signed a three-year, $1.62 million contract with the Seahawks, but last just a few months in Seattle. Grayson has since had brief stints with the Colts, Texans, Bears, and Saints before the Cowboys signed him to their practice squad last year.

Tampa Bay signed him off Dallas’ taxi squad back in December but was among their final roster cuts coming out of training camp. The Buccaneers re-signed him to their practice squad once and he’s been on and off the taxi squad this season.

In 2020, Grayson appeared in three games and has totaled 20 kickoff return yards. As a receiver, he was targetted three times but hasn’t recorded any receptions.