Buccaneers Restructured Contract For WR Mike Evans

According to Aaron Wilson, Buccaneers WR Mike Evans has restructured his contract.
Assuming the team didn’t change anything else with Evans’ contract, a standard restructure would save Tampa Bay $15.3 million in cap space in 2025, per Over The Cap.
He’s still entering the final year of his contract in 2025.
Evans, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $14.631 million, and set to make a base salary of $690,000 for the 2017 season when he agreed to a five-year, $82.5 million extension that includes $55 million guaranteed in 2018.
Evans made a base salary of $13 million in the final year of his deal and was set to become an unrestricted free agent when he agreed to a two-year extension worth $52 million in 2024.
In 2024, Evans appeared in 14 games for the Buccaneers and recorded 74 receptions on 110 targets for 1,004 yards and 11 touchdowns.
