Buccaneers Rule Out Three For Week 17, Including OT Tristan Wirfs

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles announced that they’ve ruled out OT Tristan Wirfs, OLB Anthony Nelson, and DT Calijah Kancey for Week 17 against the Dolphins, per Rick Stroud.

Stroud notes that Benjamin Chukwuma will start at left tackle for Tampa Bay.

Wirfs, 26, was a three-year starter at Iowa and earned first-team All-American honors before the Buccaneers traded up to select him with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $16,228,026 rookie contract that included a $9,362,201 signing bonus. The Buccaneers exercised his fifth-year option which was expected to cost $18,244,000 fully guaranteed for the 2024 season.

In August 2024, the Buccaneers signed Wirfs to a five-year, $140.6 million extension that made him the highest-paid offensive lineman in the NFL.

In 2025, Wirfs has appeared in 11 games and started each at left tackle.