Buccaneers & Shaq Barrett Have Opened Extension Talks

Pro Football Talk is reporting that the Buccaneers and impending free agent DE Shaq Barrett have opened talks regarding a long-term extension.

This comes shortly after the news that the Buccaneers are using their franchise tag on WR Chris Godwin.

Barrett is one of the best pass rushers available in this year’s free agent class and could get a big payday on the open market if the Buccaneers are unable to lock him up long-term.

Last month, Barrett implied that he won’t be offering Tampa Bay a hometown discount.