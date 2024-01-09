Buccaneers Sign DT Deadrin Senat To PS, Cut LB Vi Jones

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Tuesday that they’ve signed defensive tackle Deadrin Senat to their practice squad and released LB Vi Jones from the unit.

Here’s the Buccaneers’ updated practice squad:

T Silas Dzansi T Luke Haggard WR Cephus Johnson DB Richard LeCounte WR Ryan Miller LB Jose Ramirez TE Tanner Taula RB Patrick Laird G Logan Stenberg DB Derrek Pitts DB Quandre Mosely WR Raleigh Webb TE David Wells DT C.J. Brewer DB Keenan Isaac DT Deadrin Senat

Senat, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Falcons back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3,277,960 contract that included a $817,960 signing bonus when the Falcons waived him with an injury designation during the preseason.

Atlanta eventually waived Senat from injured reserve in November. From there, Tampa Bay opted to sign Senat to a one-year contract but released him coming out of training camp. He’s been on and off of their roster ever since.

In 2023, Senat has appeared in three games for the Buccaneers and recorded one tackle.