Buccaneers Sign Five More Draft Picks

Per ESPN’s Jenna Laine, the Buccaneers signed five more draft picks to rookie deals.
Along with first-round DE Rueben Bain Jr., Tampa Bay also signed WR Ted Hurst, CB Keionte Scott, DT DeMonte Capehart, G Billy Schrauth and TE Bauer Sharp on Thursday.
Laine adds Hurst hasn’t officially signed yet as he’s arriving late to rookie minicamp because of his graduation.
Second-round LB Josiah Trotter is the only unsigned Buccaneer draft pick. Here’s a look at their draft class:
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|15
|Rueben Bain Jr.
|DE
|Signed
|2
|46
|Josiah Trotter
|LB
|3
|84
|Ted Hurst
|WR
|Signed
|4
|116
|Keionte Scott
|CB
|Signed
|5
|155
|DeMonte Capehart
|DT
|Signed
|5
|160
|Billy Schrauth
|G
|Signed
|6
|185
|Bauer Sharp
|TE
|Signed
Hurst, 21, began his collegiate career at Valdosta State before transferring to Georgia State in 2024. He was named First-Team All-Sun Belt in 2025 after being named Second-Team All-Sun Belt in 2024.
The Buccaneers used the 84th overall pick in the third round of the 2026 draft on Hurst. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $6,916,078 contract with a $1,489,877 signing bonus.
In two seasons at Georgia State, Hurst appeared in 24 games and caught 127 passes for 1,965 yards and 15 touchdowns.
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