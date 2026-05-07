Buccaneers Sign Five More Draft Picks

Per ESPN’s Jenna Laine, the Buccaneers signed five more draft picks to rookie deals.

Along with first-round DE Rueben Bain Jr., Tampa Bay also signed WR Ted Hurst, CB Keionte Scott, DT DeMonte Capehart, G Billy Schrauth and TE Bauer Sharp on Thursday.

Laine adds Hurst hasn’t officially signed yet as he’s arriving late to rookie minicamp because of his graduation.

Second-round LB Josiah Trotter is the only unsigned Buccaneer draft pick. Here’s a look at their draft class:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 15 Rueben Bain Jr. DE Signed 2 46 Josiah Trotter LB 3 84 Ted Hurst WR Signed 4 116 Keionte Scott CB Signed 5 155 DeMonte Capehart DT Signed 5 160 Billy Schrauth G Signed 6 185 Bauer Sharp TE Signed

Hurst, 21, began his collegiate career at Valdosta State before transferring to Georgia State in 2024. He was named First-Team All-Sun Belt in 2025 after being named Second-Team All-Sun Belt in 2024.

The Buccaneers used the 84th overall pick in the third round of the 2026 draft on Hurst. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $6,916,078 contract with a $1,489,877 signing bonus.

In two seasons at Georgia State, Hurst appeared in 24 games and caught 127 passes for 1,965 yards and 15 touchdowns.