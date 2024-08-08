Buccaneers Sign G Ryan Johnson

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they have signed G Ryan Johnson to a contract.

In correspondence, the Buccaneers have placed OL Silas Dzansi on Injured Reserve.

Johnson, 23, caught on with the Patriots after going undrafted out of Youngstown State University back in May. He originally began his college football career with Duquesne University. New England later waived him in June.

During his six-year collegiate career, Johnson appeared in 47 games and made 38 starts on the offensive line.