Buccaneers Sign LT Donovan Smith To Two-Year, $31.8M Extension

According to Adam Schefter, the Buccaneers and LT Donovan Smith have agreed to a two-year, $31.8 million extension through the 2023 season.

Smith will now make $30 million guaranteed over the next two years, per Schefter.

This move further solidifies Tampa Bay’s offensive line and locks Smith into the team’s plans for a couple more seasons. There’s also a good chance it frees up more cap space for the team to use this offseason.

Smith, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year, $6.068 million contract before agreeing to a three-year, $41.25 million contract with the Buccaneers in 2019 that includes $27 million fully guaranteed.

In 2020, Smith appeared in 15 games for the Buccaneers, making 15 starts for them at left tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 35 tackle out of 79 qualifying players.