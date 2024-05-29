Buccaneers Sign Third-Round WR Jalen McMillan

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed third-round WR Jalen McMillan to a rookie contract, according to Rick Stroud

Here’s where the Buccaneers stand with signing their 2024 draft class: 

Round Player Pos. Note
1 Graham Barton C  
2 Chris Braswell LB  
3 Tykee Smith S Signed
3 Jalen McMillan WR Signed
4 Bucky Irving RB Signed
6 Elijah Klein OG Signed
7 Devin Culp TE Signed

 

McMillan, 22, was a three-year starter at Washington and earned an honorable mention for All-Pac 12 honors in 2022. 

The No. 92 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $5,663,034 contract that includes a $938,568 signing bonus and will carry a $1,029,642 cap figure for the 2024 season.

During his three-year college career, McMillan appeared in 38 games and recorded 164 receptions for 2,143 yards (13.1 YPC) and 17 touchdowns.

