Buccaneers Sign Third-Round WR Jalen McMillan

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed third-round WR Jalen McMillan to a rookie contract, according to Rick Stroud.
Here’s where the Buccaneers stand with signing their 2024 draft class:
|Round
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Graham Barton
|C
|2
|Chris Braswell
|LB
|3
|Tykee Smith
|S
|Signed
|3
|Jalen McMillan
|WR
|Signed
|4
|Bucky Irving
|RB
|Signed
|6
|Elijah Klein
|OG
|Signed
|7
|Devin Culp
|TE
|Signed
McMillan, 22, was a three-year starter at Washington and earned an honorable mention for All-Pac 12 honors in 2022.
The No. 92 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $5,663,034 contract that includes a $938,568 signing bonus and will carry a $1,029,642 cap figure for the 2024 season.
During his three-year college career, McMillan appeared in 38 games and recorded 164 receptions for 2,143 yards (13.1 YPC) and 17 touchdowns.
