Buccaneers Sign Three Including WR David Moore, Waive Two

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they have signed three players to the roster, including veteran WR David Moore.

Buccaneers Make Roster Moves Release: https://t.co/0S5mTqsOVS — Buccaneers Communications (@BuccaneersComms) May 15, 2023

The Bucs also signed OLB Markees Watts and S Kedrick Whitehead to the 90-man roster and waived OT Dylan Cook and OLB Nelson Mbanasor in corresponding moves.

Moore, 28, is a former seventh-round pick out of East Central by the Seahawks in 2017. He signed a four-year, $2.48 million rookie contract but was waived as they trimmed their roster down to the 53-man limit.

Moore returned to Seattle on a one-year deal as an exclusive rights free agent in 2019 before signing a two-year, $4.75 million deal with the Panthers.

From there, Moore had stints with the Raiders and Broncos before catching on with the Bears in 2022. He missed the season with a leg injury, however.

In 2020, Moore appeared in all 16 games and recorded 35 receptions for 417 yards (11.9 YPC) and six touchdowns, to go along with eight rushing attempts for 61 yards (7.6 YPC). He also recorded 47 kickoff return yards and 111 yards as a punt return specialist.