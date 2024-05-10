Buccaneers Sign Two Draft Picks

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Friday that they’ve signed fourth-round RB Bucky Irving and sixth-round G Elijah Klein.

This leaves five unsigned draft picks for the Buccaneers from their 2024 class:

Round Player Pos. Note 1 Graham Barton C 2 Chris Braswell LB 3 Tykee Smith S 3 Jalen McMillan WR 4 Bucky Irving RB Signed 6 Elijah Klein OG Signed 7 Devin Culp TE

Mar’Keise “Bucky” Irving, 21, attended Minnesota before transferring to Oregon. He was the offensive MVP of the 2022 Holiday Bowl and was named Second-team All-Pac-12 in 2023.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compares him to Texans RB Dameon Pierce.

During two seasons with the Golden Gophers and one with the Ducks, Irving appeared in 39 games and made 26 starts. He rushed 475 times for 2,937 yards (6.2) YPC and 20 touchdowns. He also caught 95 passes for 785 yards (8.3 YPC) and five touchdowns.