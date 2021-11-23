Buccaneers Sign WR John Hurst To Practice Squad

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

According to Greg Auman, the Buccaneers signed WR John Hurst to their practice squad on Tuesday. 

Buccaneers Helmet

Tampa Bay’s practice squad now includes:

  1. WR Cyril Grayson
  2. QB Ryan Griffin
  3. TE Codey McElroy
  4. DE Benning Potoa’e
  5. DT Kobe Smith
  6. T Brandon Walton
  7. S Troy Warner
  8. RB Darwin Thompson
  9. K Jose Borregales
  10. S Chris Cooper
  11. DT Willington Previlon
  12. DB Blidi Wreh-Wilson
  13. WR Jaydon Mickens
  14. OL John Molchon
  15. TE Darren Fells
  16. WR Breshad Perriman
  17. WR John Hurst

Hurst, 25, originally signed on with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of West Georgia back in May of last year. He was cut coming out of the preseason and has bounced on and off their practice squad ever since. 

During his college career, Hurst appeared in 35 games and recorded 77 receptions for 1,242 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply