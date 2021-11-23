Buccaneers Sign WR John Hurst To Practice Squad

According to Greg Auman, the Buccaneers signed WR John Hurst to their practice squad on Tuesday.

Hurst, 25, originally signed on with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of West Georgia back in May of last year. He was cut coming out of the preseason and has bounced on and off their practice squad ever since.

During his college career, Hurst appeared in 35 games and recorded 77 receptions for 1,242 yards and 12 touchdowns.