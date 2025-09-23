Buccaneers Signing DT C.J. Brewer To Active Roster

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Buccaneers are signing DT C.J. Brewer from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.

Brewer, 27, originally signed on with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of Coastal Carolina following the 2022 NFL Draft.

He was among Buffalo’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and signed onto their practice squad.

Brewer bounced on and off the Bills’ practice squad before getting cut loose and playing for the XFL’s Houston Roughnecks in the 2023 spring season.

He then joined Tampa Bay on a one-year contract ahead of the 2024 NFL season and re-signed with them this past offseason.

In 2024, Brewer appeared in 12 games for the Buccaneers and recorded 12 total tackles and two sacks.