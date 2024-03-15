Buccaneers Signing G Sua Opeta To One-Year Deal

According to JC Allen, the Buccaneers agreed to terms on a one-year deal with G Sua Opeta.

Opeta, 27, wound up going undrafted back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Eagles and was added to their practice squad at the start of the 2019 season.

Since then, Opeta bounced on and off Philadelphia’s roster in 2022 but cracked their active roster last season.

In 2023, Opeta appeared in 13 games for the Eagles and started six times at guard.