Buccaneers Signing K Chase McLaughlin

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are signing K Chase McLaughlin to a contract on Tuesday, according to JoeBucsFan.com.

McLaughlin, 26, originally signed on with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois in 2019. He was among Buffalo’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and caught on with the Vikings’ practice squad.

McLaughlin had stints with the Chargers, 49ers, Colts, Vikings, and Jaguars before he was claimed off of waivers by the Jets near the end of the 2020 season. New York waived him and he was claimed again by the Browns.

From there, Cleveland waived McLaughlin last May and he eventually returned to the Colts for the 2022 season.

In 2022, McLaughlin appeared in 16 games for the Colts and converted 30 of 36 field goal attempts (83.3 percent) to go along with all 21 extra point tries.