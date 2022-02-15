Buccaneers Signing OL Brandon Walton To Futures Deal

Per Greg Auman, the Buccaneers are signing OL Brandon Walton to a futures deal after he spent this season on the team’s practice squad.

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Walton, 23, went undrafted out of Florida Atlantic in 2020 before catching on with the Bills, he was later let go by the team and caught on with the Steelers practice squad.

He was later waived by the Steelers and was claimed by the Buccaneers. Walton was placed on their practice squad during the 2021 NFL season and was never elevated to the active roster.

Walton is yet to appear in his first career game or record any statistics.