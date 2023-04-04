Buccaneers Signing S Ryan Neal To One-Year Deal

According to Jordan Schultz, the Buccaneers agreed to terms with former Seahawks S Ryan Neal on a one-year deal.

Last week, Seattle withdrew its low-round restricted free agent tender on Neal to make him an unrestricted free agent. It would’ve cost the Seahawks $2.627 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season.

Neal, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Southern Illinois back in 2018. He later signed on with the Eagles, but lasted just a few months in Philadelphia.

From there, Neal joined the Falcons before signing on with the Seahawks during the 2019 season. He re-signed as an exclusive rights-free agent each of the past three seasons.

In 2022, Neal appeared in 14 games for the Seahawks and recorded 66 tackles, one sack, an interception, two forced fumbles and eight pass defenses.