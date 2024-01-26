Buccaneers To Interview Former Eagles OC Brian Johnson For Same Role

Jonathan Jones is reporting that the Buccaneers plan to interview former Eagles OC Brian Johnson for their vacant offensive coordinator position.

Jones notes that the Buccaneers were interested in Johnson last year, but he was later promoted to coordinator in Philadelphia.

Johnson, 36, took his first coaching job as the QBs coach at Utah in 2010. He worked his way up to offensive coordinator before departing to become the QBs coach at Mississippi State in 2014.

From there, Johnson had stints with Houston and Florida before the Eagles hired him as their QBs coach in 2021.

The Eagles then promoted Johnson to their offensive coordinator in 2023.

In 2023, the Eagles offense under Johnson finished eighth in total yards and seventh in points, placing eighth in rushing yards and 16th in passing yards.