Buccaneers Trying Out Five Veteran Players

Greg Auman reports that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are bringing in five veteran players for tryouts during their rookie minicamp.

The full list includes:

Hamilton, 28, wound up signing a three-year, $1.62 million contract with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina State back in 2016. He managed to make the 53-man roster in each of his first two years in Oakland.

The Raiders waived him at the start of the 2018 season and was claimed off of waivers by the Giants and re-signed to a one-year deal. He most recently signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs back in March of 2020.

In 2020, Hamilton appeared in all 16 games for the Chiefs and recorded 12 total tackles, no interceptions, and one pass deflection.

Darboh, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2017. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $3.175 million contract when the Seahawks waived him coming out of the preseason in 2019.

The Patriots later claimed Darboh off of waivers. However, he lasted just a week in New England before he was waived with a failed physical designation.

Darboh’s contract was reinstated with Seattle and he reverted to their injured reserve. The Seahawks once again waived him and he had brief stints with the Buccaneers and Steelers before the Panthers signed him last year. He was eventually waived by Carolina back in March.

In 2017, Darboh appeared in all 16 games for the Seahawks and caught eight passes for 71 yards receiving and no touchdowns.

Adams, 28, is a former sixth-round pick of the Giants back in 2016. He spent two years in New York before he was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Texans later signed Adams to their practice squad before bringing him back on a futures contract. He was on and off of Houston’s roster last season before joining the Saints for a short stint on the practice squad.

Adams signed on with the Ravens and was later added to their practice squad before being cut loose in October. He then joined on with the Lions practice squad in December of 2020.

In 2017, Adams appeared in all 16 games for the Giants and caught eight passes for 92 yards receiving and no touchdowns.

Riley, 28, wound up signing on with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Fresno State back in 2015. He was on and off of their roster for two years before signing on with the Giants in 2018.

Riley finished out a one-year deal with the Raiders in 2019 and had signed a one-year deal with the Steelers in 2020 before being released and re-signed to the practice squad.

The Cardinals signed him in September and bounced on and off their practice squad before the Vikings signed him in October. Riley was then waived by the Vikings back in December of 2020.

In 2020, Riley appeared in four games for the Cardinals and two for the Vikings, recording nine total tackles and no interceptions.

Pope, 27, wound up signing on with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Jacksonville State. He was, unfortunately, unable to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason but was later claimed off of waivers by the Jets.

Pope has had brief stints with the Seahawks, Colts, and Texans before signing on to the Chargers’ practice squad. He was later promoted to their active roster for a few weeks and returned to the Chargers on a futures contract.

Pope has been on and off of the Chargers’ roster ever since and was last waived by the team in December.

In 2020, Pope appeared in six games for the Chargers and rushed for 76 yards on 15 carries (7.6 YPC) to go along with eight receptions for 42 yards receiving and no touchdowns. He also has 14 kick return yards.