Buccaneers Waive LB Elijah Ponder From IR With Settlement

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially cut LB Elijah Ponder from injured reserve with a settlement on Friday, per the NFL transactions wire.

Ponder, 24, signed on with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Cincinnati back in May of last year. He was among their final roster cuts as a rookie and bounced on and off their practice squad last season.

Tampa Bay re-signed him to a futures deal this offseason but waived him with an injury designation as they worked down to the 53-man limit.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.

During his three-year college career, Ponder recorded 63 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, four sacks, one forced fumble, and one pass defense.