Buccaneers Released OL Jonathan Hubbard From Practice Squad

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially released OL Jonathan Hubbard from their practice squad on Thursday, according to Aaron Wilson.

Hubbard, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Northwestern State in 2020. He later signed a three-year rookie contract worth $2.295 million with the Dolphins.

Miami, unfortunately, waived Hubbard in September but later signed him to their practice squad soon after. From there, he signed on with the Dolphins before being waived this summer.

The Buccaneers signed Hubbard to a contract last month.

During his college career at Northwestern State, Hubbard made 27 total starts along the offensive line, including 11 during his senior season. He has yet to appear in an NFL game.