Buccaneers Waive RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have announced that they’ve waived RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn.

Tampa Bay didn’t make a corresponding move, but Greg Auman adds that the team could sign DL Deadrin Senat to the active roster.

Vaughn, 26, was a two-year starter at Illinois before transferring to Vanderbilt as a junior. The Buccaneers selected him with the No. 76 pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Vaughn is in the final year of a four-year, $4,755,996 rookie contract that included a $1,018,907 signing bonus.

In 2023, Vaughn has appeared in six games for the Buccaneers and rushed for 42 yards on 24 carries to go along with two receptions for two yards.