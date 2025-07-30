Buccaneers Worked Out 7 Players Wednesday

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers brought in a group of eight free agents for workouts on Wednesday.

The full list includes:

RB Malik Davis WR Jacob Harris QB Jordan McCloud WR Jaden Smith TE Holden Willis RB Nay’Quan Wright RB Owen Wright

Davis, 26, signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Florida following the 2022 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

Davis was been on and off of the Cowboys’ roster and practice squad the past few years. He returned to Dallas this past January on a futures contract before being cut loose right after the draft.

For his career, Davis has appeared in 15 games for the Cowboys and rushed for 161 yards on 38 carries (4.2 YPC) to go along with six receptions for 63 yards receiving and a touchdown.