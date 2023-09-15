Buccaneers Worked Out Four Offensive Linemen

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosted four offensive linemen for a workout, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list of players includes:

Trevor Reid Alex Pihlstrom Logan Stenberg Dakoda Shepley

Reid, 23, wound up signing a three-year, $2.6 million rookie contract with the Eagles after going undrafted out of Louisville following the 2023 draft. Unfortunately, he lasted only three months in Philadelphia before the team opted to cut him.

From there, Reid signed with the Falcons in August but was cut prior to the start of the season.

Throughout his three-year career at Louisville, Reid appeared in 32 games along the offensive line.