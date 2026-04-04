Buccaneers Working Out G Kenyon Green

Aaron Wilson reports that the Buccaneers will work out former Texans first-round pick, veteran G Kenyon Green, on Thursday.

Green, 25, was a three-year starter at Texas A&M. He was a consensus All-American in 2021 and 2020, earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2021, and second-team All-SEC in 2020. The Texans used the No. 15 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

He was entering the final year of a four-year, $15,953,416 rookie contract that includes an $8,782,485 signing bonus when Houston traded Green and a 2026 fifth-round pick to the Eagles in March 2025 for S C.J. Gardner-Johnson and a 2026 sixth-round pick.

Philadelphia later signed Green to its practice squad coming out of the preseason. He was on and off their roster for a while but was waived earlier in September.

Green caught on with the Ravens back in September but never appeared in a game during the 2025 season.

In 2024, Green appeared in 12 games for the Texans with nine starts at left guard.