Buccaneers WR Cole Beasley Announces Retirement

Tom Pelissero reports that Buccaneers WR Cole Beasley has announced his retirement from the NFL, effective immediately.

Beasley’s agents told Pelissero that Beasley “is ready to be with his family after playing in 11 seasons and it’s time to be a full-time dad and husband.”

Beasley, 33, signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of SMU back in 2012. He spent seven years in Dallas and finished out the final year of his four-year, $13.6 million contract.

The Bills later signed Beasley to a four-year deal worth $29 million. He was set to make a base salary of $4.9 million for the 2022 season when Buffalo released him.

He had other teams interested in him this season but he decided to sign with the Buccaneers practice squad.

In 2022, Beasley appeared in two games for the Bucs and caught four passes for 17 yards.

For his eleven-year career with the Cowboys, Bills, and Buccaneers, Beasley caught 554 passes for 5,726 yards (10.3 YPC) and 34 touchdowns.

The staff here at NFLTR wishes Beasley the best in his retirement from the league.