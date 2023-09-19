Bucs, Browns, Ravens & Raiders Among Teams Inquiring About Cam Akers

According to Jordan Schultz, a few teams have inquired with the Rams about a potential trade for RB Cam Akers, including the Buccaneers, Browns, Raiders and Ravens.

It remains to be seen if a deal can be worked out. Schultz alludes to a possible release due to the salary Akers is still due and a team not wanting to take that on.

However, it’s becoming increasingly clear that Akers’ time in Los Angeles is over.

The Rams chose to make Akers a healthy scratch in Week 2 and are moving on with other options in their backfield right now.

In Week 1, Akers rushed 22 times but for only 29 yards.

Akers, 24, was a second-round pick of the Rams out of Florida State in the 2020 NFL Draft. He’s in the final year of his four-year, $6,173,035 contract that included a $2,049,480 signing bonus.

In 2022, Akers appeared in 15 games for the Rams and rushed for 786 yards on 188 carries (4.2 YPC) and seven touchdowns to go along with 13 receptions on 18 targets for 117 yards.

