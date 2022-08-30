Bucs Cutting S Logan Ryan

According to Pewter Report, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are releasing S Logan Ryan on Tuesday.

However, it sounds like the move could be just procedural. As a veteran player, Ryan doesn’t have to pass through waivers and can re-sign with the Bucs once they free up a roster spot, likely by placing C Ryan Jensen on injured reserve.

Ryan, 31, is a former third-round pick out of Rutgers by the Patriots back in 2013. He has played out his four-year, $2,773,252 contract with the Patriots before agreeing to a three-year, $30 million contract with the Titans in 2017.

Ryan played out this contract before signing a one-year, $7.5 million contract with the Giants last August. He was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2021 when he signed a three-year, $31 million extension.

The Giants released Ryan this offseason and he later signed on with the Buccaneers.

In 2021, Logan appeared in 15 games and recorded 117 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and eight pass defenses.