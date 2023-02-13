Bucs Interview Scottie Montgomery For OC Position

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced that they’ve completed an interview with Lions AHC/RB coach Scottie Montgomery for their offensive coordinator position.

Montgomery, 44, began his coaching career as Duke’s WRs coach from 2006-2009. He was hired to the same position with the Steelers from 2010-2012 before returning as Duke’s offensive coordinator for a few years.

He was East Carolina’s head coach from 2016-2018 and was hired to become Maryland’s WRs coach for two years. He signed with the Colts as the RB coach in 2021.

From there, the Lions hired Montgomery as their assistant head coach and running backs coach in February.