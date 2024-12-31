Bucs Made Three PS Moves

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they have re-signed DL Earnest Brown IV and LB Antonio Grier to the practice squad.

Buccaneers Sign Earnest Brown IV and Antonio Grier Jr. to Practice Squad Press Release: https://t.co/rMkiqTLLqf — Buccaneers Communications (@BuccaneersComms) December 31, 2024

To make room, the team placed OLB Daniel Grzesiak on the practice squad injured list.

The Tampa Bay practice squad now includes:

QB Michael Pratt RB D.J. Williams TE Tanner Taula OL Luke Haggard DL Mike Greene OLB Daniel Grzesiak (Injured) S Rashad Wisdom S Marcus Banks WR Cody Thompson (Injured) OT Lorenz Metz (International) OT Raiqwon O’Neal WR Tanner Knue DB Dallis Flowers WR Marquez Callaway WR Dennis Houston S Ryan Neal LB Deion Jones DL Earnest Brown IV LB Antonio Grier

Brown, 25, was a fifth-round pick by the Rams out of Northwestern in the 2021 NFL Draft. He was in the first year of a four-year, $3.75 million rookie contract when Los Angeles waived him.

Since then, he’s bounced back and forth between the practice squad and active roster. The Rams waived him again in January and he later caught on with the Buccaneers.

In 2023, Brown appeared in seven games for the Rams and recorded five total tackles.