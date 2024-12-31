Bucs Made Three PS Moves

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they have re-signed DL Earnest Brown IV and LB Antonio Grier to the practice squad. 

To make room, the team placed OLB Daniel Grzesiak on the practice squad injured list. 

The Tampa Bay practice squad now includes: 

  1. QB Michael Pratt
  2. RB D.J. Williams
  3. TE Tanner Taula
  4. OL Luke Haggard
  5. DL Mike Greene
  6. OLB Daniel Grzesiak (Injured)
  7. S Rashad Wisdom
  8. S Marcus Banks
  9. WR Cody Thompson (Injured)
  10. OT Lorenz Metz (International)
  11. OT Raiqwon O’Neal
  12. WR Tanner Knue
  13. DB Dallis Flowers
  14. WR Marquez Callaway
  15. WR Dennis Houston
  16. S Ryan Neal
  17. LB Deion Jones
  18. DL Earnest Brown IV
  19. LB Antonio Grier

Brown, 25, was a fifth-round pick by the Rams out of Northwestern in the 2021 NFL Draft. He was in the first year of a four-year, $3.75 million rookie contract when Los Angeles waived him. 

Since then, he’s bounced back and forth between the practice squad and active roster. The Rams waived him again in January and he later caught on with the Buccaneers. 

In 2023, Brown appeared in seven games for the Rams and recorded five total tackles. 

