Bucs Made Three PS Moves

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they have re-signed DL Earnest Brown IV and LB Antonio Grier to the practice squad.
To make room, the team placed OLB Daniel Grzesiak on the practice squad injured list.
The Tampa Bay practice squad now includes:
- QB Michael Pratt
- RB D.J. Williams
- TE Tanner Taula
- OL Luke Haggard
- DL Mike Greene
- OLB Daniel Grzesiak (Injured)
- S Rashad Wisdom
- S Marcus Banks
- WR Cody Thompson (Injured)
- OT Lorenz Metz (International)
- OT Raiqwon O’Neal
- WR Tanner Knue
- DB Dallis Flowers
- WR Marquez Callaway
- WR Dennis Houston
- S Ryan Neal
- LB Deion Jones
- DL Earnest Brown IV
- LB Antonio Grier
Brown, 25, was a fifth-round pick by the Rams out of Northwestern in the 2021 NFL Draft. He was in the first year of a four-year, $3.75 million rookie contract when Los Angeles waived him.
Since then, he’s bounced back and forth between the practice squad and active roster. The Rams waived him again in January and he later caught on with the Buccaneers.
In 2023, Brown appeared in seven games for the Rams and recorded five total tackles.
