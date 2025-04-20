No Sense Titans DT Jeffery Simmons Is Currently On Trade Block

Paul Kuharsky spoke with a pair of executives from other teams who told him there’s no sense that the Titans have made DT Jeffery Simmons available for trade.

One of them added if the Titans did look to trade Simmons, he thought they could probably get a Day 2 pick back.

Simmons drew trade interest last year ahead of the deadline but the Titans held onto him. So far, it looks like the new front office regime intends to do the same.

Simmons, 27, is a former first-round pick by the Titans out of Mississippi State in the 2019 NFL Draft. He finished the fourth year of his four-year, $12,663,750 rookie contract that included a $7,230,00 signing bonus.

The Titans then picked up his fifth-year option which earned him $10.753 million fully guaranteed for 2023. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 when the team signed him to a four-year, $94 million extension.

He’s due base salaries of $17.5 million and $20.173 million over the next two seasons.

In 2024, Simmons appeared in 16 games for the Titans and recorded 76 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, five sacks, two forced fumbles, two recoveries and four pass defenses.