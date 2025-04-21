Jaguars Re-Sign RFA OT Cole Van Lanen

Jaguars restricted free agent OT Cole Van Lanen officially signed his one-year, restricted tender on Monday.

Van Lanen received an original round tender by Jacksonville in March worth $3.26 million for the 2025 season. He visited with the Seahawks this offseason, but left Seattle without a deal.

Van Lanen, 26, was drafted by the Packers in the sixth round out of Wisconsin in the 2021 NFL Draft. He was in the second year of a four-year, $3,633,685 deal when the Packers waived him coming out of the preseason.

Green Bay brought Van Lanen back on a futures contract before trading him to the Jaguars at the start of the 2022 regular season.

In 2024, Van Lanen appeared in nine games for the Jaguars at guard, making three starts.