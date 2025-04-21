Panthers Officially Re-Sign ERFA DE LaBryan Ray

The Carolina Panthers have officially re-signed exclusive-rights free agent DE LaBryan Ray, per the NFL’s Transaction Wire.

Carolina tendered Ray a contract back in March. He will make a base salary of $1.03 million on a one-year deal in 2025.

Ray, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Alabama back in 2022. He signed a three-year, $2.6 million contract with the Patriots. However, the Patriots waived Ray coming out of the preseason and later signed him to their practice squad.

New England re-signed him to a futures contract in January 2023 but waived him after a month. The Panthers signed him to a contract in January of last year.

In 2024, Ray appeared in 16 games for the Panthers and recorded 41 tackles, two tackles for loss, and one sack.