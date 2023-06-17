Bucs & Mike Evans Have Mutual Interest In New Deal

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports that the Buccaneers and WR Mike Evans are engaged in talks for a third contract, adding that both sides want to come to an agreement this offseason.

Evans, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $14.631 million, and set to make a base salary of $690,000 for the 2017 season when he agreed to a five-year, $82.5 million extension that includes $55 million guaranteed in 2018.

Evans is set to make a base salary of $13 million in the final years of his deal and will become an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

The league held up a one-game suspension for Evans last season for his role in a brawl with the division rival Saints.

In 2022, Evans appeared in 15 games for the Buccaneers and caught 77 passes for 1,124 (14.6 YPC) and six touchdowns.

