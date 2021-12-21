Bucs Place WR Chris Godwin & DL Pat O’Connor On Injured Reserve

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced that they’ve placed WR Chris Godwin and DL Pat O’Connor on injured reserve.

This move was expected after Godwin suffered a season-ending ACL tear on Sunday.

Godwin, 25, is a former third-round pick by the Buccaneers in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.2 million rookie contract and was in line to be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when Tampa Bay used the franchise tag on him.

Godwin is a pending free-agent, and figures to command a lucrative deal in the 2022 offseason.

In 2021, Godwin has appeared in 13 games for the Bucs. He has 92 receptions for 1,054 yards and five touchdowns. Godwin has also picked up 21 yards rushing on four carries and a touchdown.

